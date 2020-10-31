Remembering Susan B. Anthony

ADAMS, MA (NEWS 10)– It has been 100 years since women have had the right to vote, and it’s all due in part to the hard work of Susan B. Anthony who was born in Adams, Massachusetts.

Nestled between the mountains in Berkshire County, is the family home of one of America’s most famous women rights activists.

“She grew up with a lot of farm land around her and she was also born into a Quaker family,” explained Cassandra Peltier, Executive Director of the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace Museum.

According to Peltier, at a young age, Quaker beliefs of equality, peace, and education were instilled in Susan B. Anthony, which served her later on in life.

Through friends and family in Rochester, NY, she became involved in the women’s suffrage movement. In 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention took place— sparking one of the first movements where women were organizing into groups and founding suffrage coalitions.

Often women advocating for the right to vote, were looked down upon.

” A lot of times, women were seen as having limited strategic capabilities, explained Peltier. “They were seen as intellectual lessers to men, so a lot of their organizational endeavors proved that they had the intelligence and the fortitude to go out and make change.”

It wasn’t until 1920 that the 19th amendment was ratified which allowed women the right to vote. Unfortunately for Anthony, after years of dedicating her life to activism, she never saw this become a reality.

Peltier said while she thinks Susan B. Anthony would be proud of the progress that has made, she says Anthony would probably think there still along way to go.

“She never gave up. She always thought there was more to fight for.”