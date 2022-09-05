LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County district attorney’s office confirmed the medical examiner has positively identified remains found in Lee, Mass., on Friday as Meghan Marohn. The Delmar woman went missing while on a hiking trip in Lee on March 27.

Marohn was first reported missing on March 29 by her family. Lee Police located her vehicle that same day at Longscope Park. A person discovered her remains in a heavily wooded area near Fox Drive, the DA’s office said.

The 42-year-old was an English teacher at Shaker High School. The North Colonie Central School District released a statement on Friday when her remains were found:

The North Colonie CSD community is devastated to share that investigators located and recovered human remains that are presumed to be Shaker High School English Teacher Meghan Marohn. Meghan was a valued member of our school community and the news of her death impacts us all. The district is focused on supporting its students, teachers, staff and the community. The district will be offering counseling services for those who would like to receive support. Details about support opportunities will be shared directly with faculty, staff and families.

There is no word, yet, on a cause of death.