Relish in all the National Hot Dog Day 2020 deals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s National Hot Dog Day! A day to eat and celebrate the American staple.

Here’s all the restaurants offering deals in the NEWS10 viewing area:

  • Dog Haus– Order through the app for free Haus Dog. You’ll have to have the app downloaded by 11:59pm PT on July 22 to get the offer.
  • Sonic Drive-In– The chain is offering $1 hot dogs all day long!
  • Nathan’s Famous– The chain is offering 5 cent hot dogs with a limit of two hot dogs per order. Five cents was the original price of the hot dog when the restaurant chain first opened up.
  • Love’s Travel Shops & Country Stores– The truck stop is offering a free hot dog and 50% off a drink to those who stop in.

