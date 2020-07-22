ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s National Hot Dog Day! A day to eat and celebrate the American staple.
Here’s all the restaurants offering deals in the NEWS10 viewing area:
- Dog Haus– Order through the app for free Haus Dog. You’ll have to have the app downloaded by 11:59pm PT on July 22 to get the offer.
- Sonic Drive-In– The chain is offering $1 hot dogs all day long!
- Nathan’s Famous– The chain is offering 5 cent hot dogs with a limit of two hot dogs per order. Five cents was the original price of the hot dog when the restaurant chain first opened up.
- Love’s Travel Shops & Country Stores– The truck stop is offering a free hot dog and 50% off a drink to those who stop in.
LATEST STORIES
- Amsterdam man sentenced to three years in prison on heroin and fentanyl charges
- Fort Hood soldier’s body found near base; 3rd death in month
- Relish in all the National Hot Dog Day 2020 deals
- Holiday Inn Express hosting Albany Job Fair
- Social Dilemma: Are You Sad Walmart Won’t Have Thanksgiving Day Sales This Year?