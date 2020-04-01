Regional grocery store conglomerate to hire hundreds amid outbreak

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wakefern Food Corp.—which includes Price Rite and Shop Rite under its umbrella—is launching a major hiring push at many retailers and warehouses across the region.

According to Wakefern, the dramatic increase in demand for fresh food and necessities due to coronavirus has created hundreds of positions.

“We recognize the pivotal role our supermarkets are playing by providing the essentials people need to take care of themselves and their families.” Joe Colalillo, Wakefern’s Chairman and CEO

In the Capital Region, open positions are available at the Price Rites in Glens Falls, Schenectady, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, as well as the ShopRites in Albany, Colonie, Hudson, Kingston, Niskayuna, and Slingerlands.

New hires will benefit from a temporary $2 hourly wage bump Wakefern put into place March 22. A statement from the cooperative adds, “New associates may also benefit from enhanced sick leave and attendance policies designed to assist with financial and health concerns.”

Visit the career centers for ShopRite and Price Rite to apply. The online portal includes the option of searching via zip code.

Beyond the Capital Region, Wakefern also operates the Fresh Grocer chain in the Philadelphia metro area, as well as the smaller Dearborn Market in New Jersey and Gourmet Garage in New York City.

