Regional Food Bank’s food drive fills a bus with donations

GLENMONT/DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York held a Memorial Weekend “Fill That Bus” food drive on Saturday in Glenmont and Delmar. You couldn’t miss the big red bus filled with food.

Volunteers social distanced and wore masks while collecting nonperishable food items, toiletries, and pet supplies from peoples’ cars.

“People can come drive in, we will come take items out of their backseat or trunks. We will take cash for donations for the regional food bank. We are trying to keep everyone safe.” Barbara Collura, Volunteer

The Regional Food Bank is adapting quickly to the ever-increasing need caused by COVID-19. Due to the pandemic, the food bank had to cancel its largest annual food drive campaign in March.

“They had to cancel their Mac-n-Cheese Bowl fundraiser. They had to cancel their golf tournament, which hopefully they can reschedule. But the need is just so great, its important for people to get out and give to the food bank today.” Collura

Tonight, the organizers, staff, and volunteers filled that entire bus, with the help of Lowe’s, who let them set up in their parking lot, and the residents of Bethlehem for donating. The Regional Food Bank unloaded the bus at its base in Latham.

