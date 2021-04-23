Regal Cinemas opens after being closed several months

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After being closed for several months, both the Regal Cinemas at Crossgates and Colonie reopened their doors at 25% capacity on Friday.

“I am glad they’re opening today,” says movie goer Rachel Santiago. “I am excited to go back to the movies… I’ve been trying to watch them when they came out on Amazon and stuff, but it will be exciting to go back in person,” says East Greenbush resident Lyndsey Farrar.

Back in October, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave theaters the green light to open at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people per screen. For Regal, their theaters were only open for three weeks— they closed again in November. The limited shows and low attendance made it difficult to operate, but on Friday, they’re making a comeback. “I enjoy going to movies so I am glad that it’s back,” says Troy resident Francis Suarez.

When the gate opened, lines quickly formed at the concession stand, people ordered all the movie theater food favorites.

Governor Cuomo is allowing movie theaters to open from 25% to 33% capacity starting Monday, April 26th, but some in the industry say they’re ready to operate at a larger volume. “To this day, movie theaters have had zero cases of COVID. There’s no reason why we can’t go to 50%. If the governor is saying he’s making his decisions based on science and facts…here’s the science, here’s the facts, we can do this,” says Joseph Masher president, national association of theater owners of NYS and chief operating officer at Bow Tie Cinemas.

Social distancing and face masks are required, except when you’re eating at your seat. Movie goers don’t mind the guidelines, they’re just happy to be back. “I am pretty comfortable with the movies, the social distancing and the masks part of it. I think that would be good for everyone,” says Lyndsey.

Tom and Jerry seemed to be the popular movie choice for reopening day, but there’s a whole list of other showings and movie times at Regal.