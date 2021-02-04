Regaining consciousness after crashing, Scotia man arrested

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police are reporting the arrest of Max. W. Luciani, 33, of Scotia after reportedly finding him passed out in the driver’s seat of crashed car where they also found heroin.

At about 1:35 p.m. on Monday, State Police responded to the scene of a one-car accident on Interstate 90 in Albany. The responding trooper arrived to find a Kia station wagon that had driven off the roadway. The driver was alone and unconscious in the car.

The trooper also says he saw about 3.5 grams of heroin in the center console.

The trooper removed Luciani from the driver’s seat to render aid. When EMS arrived on the scene moments later, they administered a dose of Narcan, which revived Luciani. The driver went to Albany Medical Center for further evaluation. There, his bloodwork revealed that he was impaired by drugs in his system.

Police said Luciani was convicted of a DWI within the last 10 years. He’s been hit with the following felony charges: