Reducing the tick threat at home

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Have you been stuck inside for weeks now and want to get out in your yard? Before you head out to do some of that spring planting, remember the ticks are out and not just in the woods, the critters could be in your backyard.

A fence is one option to keep deer out of your yard, they help alter a deer’s path as they walk through the woods.



Deer and mice act as host to many species of tick, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says, and that you want to limit the occurrence of ticks near your home. Also, the DEC says that most species like damp humid areas, places like under leaves along with wooded areas.

Keep wooded and unmanaged areas free of leaf litter.

There are many online resources and some are listed below.

NYS DEC

For effective deer fences.

And a list of deer resistant plants.

LATEST STORIES: