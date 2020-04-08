Reducing the tick threat at home

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Have you been stuck inside for weeks now and want to get out in your yard? Before you head out to do some of that spring planting, remember the ticks are out and not just in the woods, the critters could be in your backyard.
Deer and mice act as host to many species of tick, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says, and that you want to limit the occurrence of ticks near your home. Also, the DEC says that most species like damp humid areas, places like under leaves along with wooded areas.
There are many online resources and some are listed below.
And a list of deer resistant plants.
