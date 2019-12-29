Red Cross urges you to get ready for incoming storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross is urging people to prepare for the freezing rain, sleet and snow to impact much of the Eastern New York Region from Sunday evening into Tuesday.

These conditions have the potential to cause power outages. The Red Cross reminds you to keep flashlights with extra batteries handy, fill up your gas tank, and know how to safely use your generator.

Red Cross also reminds you to only travel if it’s absolutely necessary. Do not attempt to pass plow trucks or salt trucks on the roads, and be aware that overpasses, bridges, and ramps tend to freeze more quickly.