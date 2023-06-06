ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, the American Red Cross in the Eastern New York Region is hosting a food and sneaker drive to support veterans. Spearheaded by Red Cross volunteer and Vietnam Veteran George Walker, the food and sneaker drive will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Red Cross office at 33 Everett Road.

The Red Cross is collecting non-perishable foods including pasta sauce, boxes of pasta, jelly, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruit, hearty canned soups, ramen soups, canned chicken, canned vegetables, tuna, boxes of mac & cheese, rice, oatmeal, and granola bars. New men’s sneakers size 9 to 14 are also needed.