‘Red Alert’ campaign to light buildings in red nationwide for live event industry

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The live entertainment industry has organized a one-night, nationwide call to action Tuesday. In Albany and more than 50 other cities in the U.S., prominent buildings and skylines will be lit up in red.

The community of live event professionals—actors, musicians, event planners, caterers, and producers—are raising awareness for industry workers left jobless because of the pandemic. To that end, cities will be awash in red light from 9 p.m. to midnight on September 1.

The coast-to-coast “Red Alert” campaign will see landmark buildings, theatres, venues, and architectural icons glowing red. In the Capital Region, expect to see several beacons highlighting the industry in distress, including:

The Times Union Center, Albany

The Palace Theatre, Albany

Proctors Theatre, Schenectady

Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Troy

Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

“The live events industry is on the brink of collapse. Without financial relief, many businesses stand to permanently close, and families risk bankruptcy and homelessness,” said Brad Nelms, Director, WeMakeEvents North America. “We want to take this opportunity to show the world the scale of what it takes to make live entertainment events happen and demonstrate how much this crisis has affected our community. This is a human issue, not a political issue, and it requires immediate action.”

According to WeMakeEvents, an advocacy group for industry visibility:

77% of live events professionals have lost their entire income

96% of companies have cut industry staff

97% of 1099 workers have lost their jobs

Besides raising awareness, the goal of the #RedAlertRESTART campaign is imploring the federal government to pass pending legislation for small businesses, known as the RESTART Act. Organizers also want pandemic unemployment assistance and federal pandemic employment compensation to be expanded or extended to ineligible workers, like independent contractors.

Across the country, other buildings will be lit up:

Madison Square Garden in New York City

Radio City Music Hall in New York City

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland

