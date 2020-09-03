Recommendations for Troy’s Hillside North and South neighborhoods heading online

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drone image over Troy, NY

Drone photo over the Troy Hidden Garden neighborhoods. (Hudson Reality Capture / Friends of Prospect Park)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials in Troy announced an online presentation that recommends connecting Hillside North and South neighborhoods to Hoosick Street, downtown, and the waterfront.

The presentation of the Hoosick-Hillside planning study recommendations will be released on Monday, and will be available for two weeks, until September 21. After the video presentation, viewers can take a survey to share their input.

The presentation addresses changes and improvements to traffic patterns, street configurations, and pedestrian and bike connections. One option creates a park beneath the Collar City Bridge, with a multi-use path between 8th and River Streets.

Mayor Madden said, “This important study presents a series of proposals to better connect Hillside residents and families with local downtown businesses, parks, and our newly revitalized Hudson River waterfront through a variety of transportation options.”

The city is encouraging neighborhood residents to review the presentation “at their own pace” and give feedback to help improve the neighborhood. You can also submit comments online or via email.

