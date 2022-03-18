SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Recent reckless behavior on the streets of downtown Saratoga Springs has some business owners upset. They say enough is enough.

Business owner Heidi Owen West is experiencing it firsthand. On Thursday around 6 pm, West says an intoxicated man started bashing the front door of her Union Hall Supply store. The man used a sign from the next store over to break the glass.

“He wanted to access inside from some odd reason, we don’t who it was or why,” said West.

Her shattered storefront is just another incident to add to the string of violent acts happening in the Spa City.

On March 6 outside of Gaffney’s Restaurant and Bar three officers were injured trying to break up a fight. News10 spoke with multiple business owners on Caroline Street, some felt there was no problems at all, while some others blame one or two rotten eggs.

Saratoga Springs Police Chief Shane Crooks says his department is doing its best to establish a presence on Caroline Street, but at the end of the day, it comes to bars and restaurants policing themselves.

“I know that a lot of the establishments are trying to do their best to address the issues that are occurring sometimes they are not able to address everything.”

“In the summer we see more horse-mounted officers and good police presence, so it seems that the vibe is more low key,” said Will Pouch.

Will Pouch, owner of Esperanto restaurant says for the past 25 years he’s seen incidents like these flare up every few years. But he says good behavior goes a long way.

“It’s important to have a good vibe, it helps a lot and would go a long away solving a lot of problems.”

“We need the leadership to understand what we’re dealing with and to come with up real solutions,” said West.