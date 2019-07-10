Check the toy box: Plush ‘Toy Story’ character being recalled

(CNN)– As Woody would say, “You are a toy” and you’re being recalled. Disney is pulling 80,000 “Forky” plush toys from store shelves.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that Disney is voluntarily recalling the 11-inch toy because it could be a possible choking hazard for young children. Kids could pull off the toy’s googly plastic eyes and put them in their mouths.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends that you take the toy away from kids and return it to any Disney Store location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.

“Forky” is one of the many animated stars of the newly released “Toy Story 4” and is hand-crafted in the film by a child named Bonnie.

