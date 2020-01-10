Ready for a staycation? ‘Discover Schenectady Hotel Week’ taking place in February

SCHENECTADY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Whether you’re looking to explore a new city or just want a change of scenery, the inaugural ‘Discover Schenectady Hotel Week’ might be just what you’re looking for.

The special promotion is taking place Feb. 16-20 and includes special rates at the four following county hotels: Comfort Inn & Suites Scotia, Hampton Inn Schenectady, The Inn at Glen Sanders Mansion, and The Landing Hotel.

If you book at one of the participating hotels, you can receive discounted ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ tickets at Proctors.

At the Schenectady Trading Company, guests who show their hotel key can receive a free souvenir, in addition to other special offers, to qualifying purchases.

The Landing Hotel is offering a Family Fun Package valid Feb. 18-21 that includes an overnight room, breakfast for four, four tickets to the Via Aquarium, four movie tickets to Bow Tie Cinemas, and transportation to the aquarium and movie theater.

For special rates, ranging from $99 to $125 per night, and booking information, visit Discover Schenectady.