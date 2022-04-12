WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local rape case now heading to a grand jury. Rhannad Burch, 31, was in Watervliet City Court Tuesday morning. Watervliet Police say Burch was arrested last week after allegedly breaking into a home and raping a 15-year-old girl on April 5. Burch is facing several felony charges.

One witness took the stand to share her testimony during Tuesday’s preliminary hearing. At times holding back tears during cross-examination, the witness explained what happened on the morning of April 5th. Burch was in violation of an order of protection regarding the witness who took the stand.

“This is a horrific event for all of them, the young one and the witness who testified today, so they’re working through it and it’s certainly a struggle,” said Prosecutor Attorney Alaina Finan.

Prior to this case, Burch had been released from prison on parole on March 31 after serving two years for raping another 16-year-old girl. The public defender declined an interview after his client told the media his lawyer will issue new motions moving forward.

Burch is currently being held at Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.