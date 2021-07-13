Raniere’s legal team a revolving door as “El Chapo” and Epstein lawyers take over

FILE – In this June 18, 2019 courtroom artist’s sketch, defendant Keith Raniere, center, sits with attorneys Paul DerOhannesian, left, and Marc Agnifilo during closing arguments at Brooklyn federal court in New York. Raniere and his lawyers filed a motion Monday, March 9, 2020 for a new trial, arguing that two witnesses perjured themselves when they denied they were planning to sue him after the trial. A jury convicted Keith Raniere in June on all counts of sex-trafficking and coercing women into sex. (Elizabeth Williams via AP, File)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former NXIVM leader Keith Raniere sits in Arizona prison as part of his 120-year sentence for turning some adherents to his cult into sex slaves branded with his initials and sexually abusing a 15-year-old. His defense remains active, with new lawyers taking the reins.

A group of lawyers who once planned to appeal Raniere’s conviction have withdrawn from the case. Lawyers Martin Tankleff and Steven Metcalf II joined the convicted sex trafficker’s legal team in February, taking over for Marc Agnifilo, who sat beside NXIVM Raniere during his trial.

A court filing by Tankeleff and Metcalf on July 12 states that there was a “a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship,” and that it’s their understanding newly retained counsel has agreed to take over the issue of restitution, and all other aspects of representation of the defendant.

That “newly retained counsel” includes lawyers Jeffrey Lichtman and Marc Fernich. Lichtman has represented notorious drug lord “El Chapo,” and Fernich was a defense attorney for Jeffrey Epstein. The pair wrote to Judge Nicholas Garaufis, also on July 12, submitting an agreement with the previous counsel that they will now take over the case.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors are letting Judge Garaufis know that legal fees for Fernich and Lichtman are being paid by another defendant in the case, Clare Bronfman, who was sentenced in September 2020 to 81 months in prison for her role in NXIVM. Bronfman, known as the “money” behind the cult, was sentenced for conspiracy to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of personal identification information.

“Raniere was previously advised of, and waived, a nearly identical potential conflict relating to Bronfman’s payment of Raniere’s legal fees,” the letter from the Acting U.S. Attorney reads.

Prosecutors are requesting “in an abundance of caution” that the Court obtain Raniere’s waiver of this potential conflict immediately prior to the sentencing hearing regarding restitution. That hearing is scheduled for July 20, 2021.