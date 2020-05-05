Queensbury man allegedly had sexual contact with child for three years

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report on Sunday that a man had been sexually assaulting an 11-year-old for about three years.

Police said after an investigation they found evidence that Zachary A. Mead, 29, had been engaging in sexual contact with the child for approximately three years.

Mead was charged with one count of predatory sexual assault against a child, and is being held in the police lockup of the Warren County Correctional Facility,

He will be arraigned on Tuesday May 5.

Police said the case was investigated by Investigator Jesse Wittenberg with the assistance of Warren County CPS.