Queens man reportedly arrested after police pursuit and collision in stolen vehicle

MILAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police say they arrested Jayshawn J. Brayboy, 19, of Queens after he led them on a chase through Dutchess County in a stolen car on Thursday.

Troopers say they observed a red 2019 Dodge Challenger violating traffic laws and tried to pull it over. The driver—later identified as Brayboy—sped off instead, continuing south on the Taconic State Parkway.

Police used spike strips, placed across the road to pop tires, near the Salt Point Turnpike. They say the spike strips worked, but the car kept going anyway, exiting east onto State Route 44.

Police say Brayboy eventually lost control and crashed into an empty car parked on 44. Next, they say he got out of the car, crossed the road, and fled on foot. A deputy caught up, taking him into custody on Masten Road in Pleasant Valley.

Police also say they determined that the Dodge Challenger was reported stolen in New York City, and that Brayboy had an active arrest warrant out of Saratoga County.

Police say they charged Brayboy with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle. If convicted on both charges, Brayboy might fight up to eight years, according to New York’s sentencing guidelines.

After being arraigned in Milan, Brayboy was turned over to the Saratoga Sheriff’s Office.

