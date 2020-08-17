Queens man charged with Murder in beating death of Albany woman to be arraigned Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Jamaica Queens man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning months after being charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree.

Lee Williams was arrested on April 16, he was charged and sent to the Albany County Jail after an investigation conducted by Albany Police found probable evidence that he struck 62-year-old Valena Shepherd several times while inside her apartment at 1 Lincoln Sq on January 4, 2020. Shepherd sustained traumatic injuries and died as a result.

He will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m.

NEWS10 will follow up on this story and bring you the latest details.

