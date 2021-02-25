Push for more COVID19 vaccine doses to be administered by community-based doctors

ALBANY, N.Y. (http://NEWS10.COM)-There’s a push now more than ever to get the covid19 vaccine to where people are, instead of the other way around.



Dr. William Kowal wants to protect all his patients from Covid19, but as far as offering doses of the vaccine in his office right now, that’s not possible.

“Right now, we don’t have them specifically for other than where we distributed it in Saratoga County this week,” said Kowal.

Kowal’s practice is in the St. Peter’s health system and so far, just 3 doctor’s offices within that system were recently able to deliver 100 doses to some very grateful patients in Saratoga County.

But there’s a push to make more shots available to patients of community-based physicians, like Kowall.

He adds, “I do think that patients have a lot of trust in thier physicians and may be more likely to take the vaccine at the recommendation of their physician.”

“Close to 2,000 of our physicians have signed-up to be vaccinators, but the vast majority have not received any supply of the vaccine,” says Dr. Bonnie Dr. Bonnie Litvack, president of the Medical Society of the State of New York.

Litvack understands there are shortages, but when doses are available, she says community-based doctors are a perfect point of access.

“We have many communities in our area and throughout our state that don’t have a hospital, they don’t have a pharmacy. They have a doctor’s office and what we need to do is to get that vaccine to those doctors offices so that patients can receive that vaccine where they normally receive a vaccine and are comfortable.”

She and her organization are pushing for movement from New York State and the federal government, but she says they have not been told yet when any more vaccines may be coming to an office near you.

“We have to all be on the same team here. And that is Team Patient,” she adds.