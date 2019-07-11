Public included in the reimagining of the Erie Canal

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The historic Erie Canal has been a part of New York’s landscape for more than one hundred years. Now officials are getting ready to bring it into the 21st century.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government will be hosting a public forum at six tonight at Schenectady County Community for Reimagine the Canals. The state initiative is looking to identify new uses for the canal and how it can enhance its benefits in the Mohawk Valley.

Tonight’s meeting is just one in a series of public meetings that will be held. The public, local officials, and others will have the chance to offer their ideas.

For more information, visit the Reimagine the Canals page here.