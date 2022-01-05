Public comment sought on human service needs in Pittsfield

FILE – Top state redistricting legislators, Sen. Paul Hise, top left, and Rep. Destin Hall, top right, listen as several dozen members of the public address state lawmakers during a public comment hearing on Senate and House legislative redistricting maps Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. On Wednesday, Dec. 8 the state Supreme Court ordered the candidate filing period for districts approved by the General Assembly and for other offices be delayed while redistricting litigation is considered. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The City of Pittsfield, through its Human Services Advisory Council (HSAC), is asking the public to comment on the human service needs in Pittsfield. The HSAC is an 11-member advisory committee that provides funding recommendations to the mayor on how the city should divide its human services funding.

One of the considerations the council uses in formulating those recommendations is public input, both from Pittsfield residents and members of surrounding communities. Funding is based on the fiscal year, running July 1 to June 30.

A Request for Proposals (RFP) is released in November of each year and is due the first week of January. Applications can be obtained during this time frame at the Pittsfield Dept. of Community Development at Pittsfield City Hall or by email request to jdodds@cityofpittsfield.org once the RFP has been released.

Public comments will be accepted from now until January 31, and may be submitted by contacting the above email or by calling (413) 499-9358. For more information, visit the Community Development page on the city’s website.