Protecting residents of nursing homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—At the Teresian House, an isolation wing of 20 single rooms has been set aside for residents if they contract the coronavirus.

Public Relations Director, Cathy Hans said while none of the residents have had confirmed cases to date, Teresian House learned today that a staff member, who has been out since earlier this week, has tested positive.

The Albany County Health Department and family members of residents who may have come in contact with the staff member have been notified.

“Daily, we have been doing the following protocol,” explained Hans. “Temperatures are taken as employees enter. Masks are being worn at all times, residents are staying in place on all the respective floors, activities are being done with social distancing protocol.”

Since March 7th, the Theresian House has had a no visitor policy—an early precaution put in place before the Governor’s NY on Pause executive order was even implemented, to protect the 270 people who live there.

“We are trying to keep it as normal as possible. We are updating the families weekly with an email letter and the website, and we are keeping families connected by FaceTime, Skype, Zoom,” stated Hans. “We are doing as much as we can with virtual visits.”

While it’s hard for the residents not to see their family and friends in person, Hans said Teresian House is like a family.

“Every unit works, you know, like their own little neighborhood— where they dine in the neighborhood with social distancing. I’m sure they are getting tired of it too, but all in all they are all very well taken care of.”

Hans said the facility is strictly following all infection control policies and procedures from not only the CDC, but State and county health officials as well.