Property for sale at NYS surplus vehicle and equipment auctions

auction generic (klimkin / Pixabay)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services announced that a virtual auction of surplus state vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property will take place on Tuesday.

The State Police auction will be virtual, beaming in from Salt Point in Dutchess County at 9:30 a.m. There are several other virtual auctions throughout the year:

DateLocationAgency
May 4Salt PointNew York State Police
May 11BrooklynOffice of Mental Health
May 25SaratogaDepartment of Environmental Conservation
June 8AlbanyOffice of General Services
June 15West SenecaOffice for People With Developmental Disabilities
June 22HamburgDepartment of Transportation
June 29North SyracuseDOT
July 7Saranac LakeDEC
July 20PoughkeepsieDOT
July 26WaterfordDOT
July 28PittsfordDOT
August 3Central IslipDOT
August 18MiddletownState Police
August 23FarmingdaleNYSP
August 25BinghamtonDOT
August 30UnadillaNYSP
September 1OneidaNYSP
September 8HornellDOT
September 13CanandaiguaNYSP
September 15BataviaNYSP
September 28UticaDOT
October 5WatertownDOT
October 12AlbanyOGS

Head to the OGS website for specific start times on any of the dates above.

According to OGS, auction items are displayed two to three weeks before the auction and updated until the day of. There’s a 13% “buyers premium” on all items sold at these live vehicle auctions.

OGS says that to submit a registration to participate in the auction, you must visit Perry Auctions. For more information, email OGS or call them at (518) 457-6335.

OGS also plugged the NYSStore on eBay, where they says “New York State personal property” is always for sale.

