Property for sale at NYS surplus vehicle and equipment auctions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services announced that a virtual auction of surplus state vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property will take place on Tuesday.
The State Police auction will be virtual, beaming in from Salt Point in Dutchess County at 9:30 a.m. There are several other virtual auctions throughout the year:
|Date
|Location
|Agency
|May 4
|Salt Point
|New York State Police
|May 11
|Brooklyn
|Office of Mental Health
|May 25
|Saratoga
|Department of Environmental Conservation
|June 8
|Albany
|Office of General Services
|June 15
|West Seneca
|Office for People With Developmental Disabilities
|June 22
|Hamburg
|Department of Transportation
|June 29
|North Syracuse
|DOT
|July 7
|Saranac Lake
|DEC
|July 20
|Poughkeepsie
|DOT
|July 26
|Waterford
|DOT
|July 28
|Pittsford
|DOT
|August 3
|Central Islip
|DOT
|August 18
|Middletown
|State Police
|August 23
|Farmingdale
|NYSP
|August 25
|Binghamton
|DOT
|August 30
|Unadilla
|NYSP
|September 1
|Oneida
|NYSP
|September 8
|Hornell
|DOT
|September 13
|Canandaigua
|NYSP
|September 15
|Batavia
|NYSP
|September 28
|Utica
|DOT
|October 5
|Watertown
|DOT
|October 12
|Albany
|OGS
Head to the OGS website for specific start times on any of the dates above.
According to OGS, auction items are displayed two to three weeks before the auction and updated until the day of. There’s a 13% “buyers premium” on all items sold at these live vehicle auctions.
OGS says that to submit a registration to participate in the auction, you must visit Perry Auctions. For more information, email OGS or call them at (518) 457-6335.
OGS also plugged the NYSStore on eBay, where they says “New York State personal property” is always for sale.