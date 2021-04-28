Property for sale at NYS surplus vehicle and equipment auctions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services announced that a virtual auction of surplus state vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property will take place on Tuesday.

The State Police auction will be virtual, beaming in from Salt Point in Dutchess County at 9:30 a.m. There are several other virtual auctions throughout the year:

Date Location Agency May 4 Salt Point New York State Police May 11 Brooklyn Office of Mental Health May 25 Saratoga Department of Environmental Conservation June 8 Albany Office of General Services June 15 West Seneca Office for People With Developmental Disabilities June 22 Hamburg Department of Transportation June 29 North Syracuse DOT July 7 Saranac Lake DEC July 20 Poughkeepsie DOT July 26 Waterford DOT July 28 Pittsford DOT August 3 Central Islip DOT August 18 Middletown State Police August 23 Farmingdale NYSP August 25 Binghamton DOT August 30 Unadilla NYSP September 1 Oneida NYSP September 8 Hornell DOT September 13 Canandaigua NYSP September 15 Batavia NYSP September 28 Utica DOT October 5 Watertown DOT October 12 Albany OGS

Head to the OGS website for specific start times on any of the dates above.

According to OGS, auction items are displayed two to three weeks before the auction and updated until the day of. There’s a 13% “buyers premium” on all items sold at these live vehicle auctions.

OGS says that to submit a registration to participate in the auction, you must visit Perry Auctions. For more information, email OGS or call them at (518) 457-6335.

OGS also plugged the NYSStore on eBay, where they says “New York State personal property” is always for sale.