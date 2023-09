NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday afternoon, first responders were notified of a propane leak at the Fast Food Express on Main Ave. Surrounding buildings, including the North Greenbush Preschool and Child Care Center, were evacuated.

Hazmat Response was able to stop the leak. According to the North Greenbush Police Department, the wind has dissipated most of the gas. The evacuation order was lifted, but the odor may linger.

The daycare students returned to school.