“Promising” therapeutics still being investigated as WHO finds Remdesivir ineffective

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The UAlbany Dean of the School of Public Health, Dr. David Holtgrave, says there are still promising therapeutics being investigated to treat COVID-19 patients.

This comes as the World Health Organization released a new study on the anti-viral drug Remdesivir. The study finds that the drug has little or no effect on mortality for patients hospitalized with COVID-19. The study found Remdesivir doesn’t help patients recover any faster, either. Results from the study were not published in a peer-reviewed journal, but instead to a “pre-print server.”

Dr. Holtgrave says there are other studies that did find Remdesivir to help some patients recover more quickly. He adds that the WHO report needs to be put into context of how the whole field of therapeutics and vaccines are moving forward.

For example, monoclonal antibodies as a treatment, according to Dr. Holtgrave, are still in the experimental phase.

But everyone won’t get access to these treatments as quickly as they may need them.

“There’s progress being made, and we don’t have widespread availability of all of the most promising drugs yet,” Dr. Holtgrave said.