Private services held for Trooper James Monda

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A private funeral for State Trooper James Monda, who died while working on the Great Sacandaga Lake last weekend, was held Monday morning.

“We’re all hurting right now, but we also realize that we have an obligation that we make sure that we give him a proper sendoff that he deserves, rally around each other, and make sure we do the right thing,” said Major Christopher West from Troop G, where Monda spent the bulk of his career.

Monda, a graduate of Mohonasen and SUNY Albany, is survived by his fiancée, mother, and father. He served the state police for 18 years. Services were held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, with Gov. Kathy Hochul in attendance.

“He was very well-liked, very well respected and one of the senior members at Princetown Station. He was looked up to by a lot of people, he’s going to be missed,” West explained.

State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen, calling Monda a “worker,” said, “It may sound like kind of faint praise, but it’s actually a very high compliment. It’s our way of saying this is somebody you can rely on in a tough situation and who’s out there all the time. It’s high praise and I think that’s how we’ll remember Trooper Monda.”

Monda was working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake last weekend when he went underwater at a boat launch in Fulton County and did not resurface.

“It’s a dangerous profession and sometimes when you leave home, you never know what’s going to happen at the end of the day. But, to have so many people come from around the country, literally, to show support as we have for them and will continue to do, it means an awful lot to all of us,” West said.

In addition to the governor, his services were attended by fellow troopers and law enforcement members from across the country.