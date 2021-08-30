Private services held for Trooper James Monda

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A private funeral for State Trooper James Monda, who died while working on the Great Sacandaga Lake last weekend, was held Monday morning.

“We’re all hurting right now, but we also realize that we have an obligation that we make sure that we give him a proper sendoff that he deserves, rally around each other, and make sure we do the right thing,” said Major Christopher West from Troop G, where Monda spent the bulk of his career.

Monda, a graduate of Mohonasen and SUNY Albany, is survived by his fiancée, mother, and father. He served the state police for 18 years. Services were held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady, with Gov. Kathy Hochul in attendance.

“He was very well-liked, very well respected and one of the senior members at Princetown Station. He was looked up to by a lot of people, he’s going to be missed,” West explained.

State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen, calling Monda a “worker,” said, “It may sound like kind of faint praise, but it’s actually a very high compliment. It’s our way of saying this is somebody you can rely on in a tough situation and who’s out there all the time. It’s high praise and I think that’s how we’ll remember Trooper Monda.”

Monda was working a marine detail on the Great Sacandaga Lake last weekend when he went underwater at a boat launch in Fulton County and did not resurface.

“It’s a dangerous profession and sometimes when you leave home, you never know what’s going to happen at the end of the day. But, to have so many people come from around the country, literally, to show support as we have for them and will continue to do, it means an awful lot to all of us,” West said.

In addition to the governor, his services were attended by fellow troopers and law enforcement members from across the country.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire