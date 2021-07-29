Price Chopper/Market 32 issues recall on coleslaw

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Price Chopper/Market 32 is issuing a voluntary recall on PICS brand Grab and Go Coleslaw with UPC 2 07177 00000 sold only in the seafood department. This does not affect coleslaw sold in other departments of the store.

The recall is being issued due to the potential presence of small plastic pieces in the product.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or via email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.

Many of the customers who purchased this item have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program, which uses purchase data and consumer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge (loyalty) card to alert those households that may have purchased the products in question.