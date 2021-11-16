Price Chopper/Market 32 donates 400 turkeys for annual Equinox Thanksgiving dinners

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four hundred turkeys were donated by Price Chopper/Market 32 Tuesday for the annual effort by Equinox to ensure everyone who wants a Thanksgiving dinner is able to get one.

Due to the pandemic, Equinox will follow the same protocols as last year. Instead of doing the cooking themselves, the turkeys will be prepared by local restaurants and then delivered to those in need.

Restaurants say participating in this year’s Thanksgiving dinner donations is a way of giving back to the communities that have supported them throughout the pandemic.

“It’s the least we can do,” Jessica Dively with Iron Gate Cafe said. “We’ve been blessed to make it through COVID. All of our customers, and we’re just blessed, so we’re giving back.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19