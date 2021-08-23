Preventative measures help alleviate major flooding concerns from Henri in parts of the Catskills

TOWN OF WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Henri soaking the Catskills, with some areas seeing well over five inches of rain. Despite the totals, the Windham area avoided major flooding concerns throughout the duration of the storm.

The rainfall leading to rushing and high water throughout the Catskills, with heavy rains leading to some flooding around the Town of Windham Sunday night.

“We lucked out overnight, not that we’re having a great day, but we did get lucky last night for sure,” said Gary Thorington, the town’s highway superintendent.

Thorington says without the town’s preventative infrastructure, like three flood control dams, the situation could have been far worse, “All this water that’s held back here would end up down in our village and then some, and cause millions and millions of dollars in damages,” he explained, pointing to a site in Maplecrest that has swelled from the storm.

The dams, in place for decades to prevent major flooding concerns, help protect Windham and other communities downstream along the Batavia Kill and Schoharie Creek.

“Each village in between, and then even villages even beyond Prattsville, where the Schoharie goes, benefit from these three flood control dams,” Thorington said.

One person living near one of the dams telling us they, along with other measures like a culvert near his home, have prevented him from flooding out.

As many are thankful to avoid major impacts, almost 10 years to the day Tropical Storm Irene devastated the area.

“We absolutely dodged a bullet. Having worked through Irene, we’re less than a week from the 10 year anniversary. There was a real eerie sense of feeling that day, in fact all three of these flood control dams were full and ran out the edges,” said Thorington.