Preparing for the 72nd Annual Troy Turkey Trot: Organizers visit News10

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A Capital Region Thanksgiving tradition is right around the corner, and it will help you prepare for that big meal. We’re talking about the Troy Turkey Trot.

This year marks the 72nd running of the road race, which takes place on Thanksgiving day. 5k and 10k races are among the events offered. The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s House and Shelter are the two primary charities involved.

Event Director George Regan, Executive Director of the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Mark Quandt, and Executive Director of Joseph’s House and Shelter Kevin O’Conner joined us in the News10 studios to talk about this Capital Region tradition. Click the video above to view the full interview.

