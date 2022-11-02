ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is set for $1.2 billion, and many know exactly what they will do with the cash.

Tim Halpin bought his ticket at Coulston’s in Latham, and he has three goals.

“Replace this cash that’s in my pocket…number one. Number two, I will take care of my family. And number three, I will set up a fund to help individuals and families with whatever problems they may have…through a church or a community organization,” Halpin said.

For businesses like the Mobil gas station on Western Avenue, Dan Schmid says that the Powerball drawings help to increase customer traffic.

“Yeah, a lot of customers have been coming in every day,” he said. “Spending money they probably don’t have. But hey, to win 1.2 billion, might as well do it.”

The winning numbers will be announced at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday on television and the NY Lottery’s website.