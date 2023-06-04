SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 20,000 National Grid customers lost power Sunday morning in Schenectady County, according to an online outage map. The outages span across the city of Schenectady and Rotterdam.

A National Grid spokesperson and Schenectady Fire Chief Don Mareno told NEWS10 the outage is attributed to two incidents in Rotterdam. A fire at a BBQ restaurant on Mariaville Road between 6:00 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. that impacted a power line, and a vehicle that crashed into a power pole on Altamont Avenue, are both contributing to the issues.

Estimated restoration times range between 9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., but those times are subject to change. NEWS10 is working to learn more and will provide updates when they are available.