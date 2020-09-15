Postponed village elections to be held in Capital Region Tuesday

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There are a number of village elections happening in the capital region Tuesday. Governor Cuomo originally postponed village elections back in May amid the pandemic to reduce the risk of exposure for poll workers and village residents.

In the Village of Colonie, Thomas Tobin, currently a village trustee, is running unopposed on the ticket for mayor.

In Fonda, two-time incumbent Mayor William Peeler is facing off against challenger Danny Boy McLaughlin, Sr.

There are also village elections in Chatham, Kinderhook, Philmont and Valatie. In both Valatie and Philmont, incumbent board members are running unopposed. There are two open seats in Chatham. In Kinderhook, open positions include mayor and village justice.

These are all elections that were originally supposed to happen in March, April, May or June, but were postponed through an executive order by Governor Cuomo. If you’re voting in your village Tuesday, you may notice it’s backdated to when the election was supposed to happen months ago. However, your vote is still valid. The executive order allows ballots to be used that were already printed earlier this year. The governor also signed an executive order requiring villages to make an absentee ballot option available for voters.

Remember to check with your local election board or town government for times and places, and the guidelines you’ll have to follow.