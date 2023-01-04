ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Popeyes celebrates the return of its beloved item, ghost pepper wings for a limited time to ring in the new year. The fan-favorite is returning to the menu after a three-year hiatus at an offer you won’t want to miss.

Six crispy chicken wings, marinated in a ghost pepper spice and served with buttermilk ranch will be offered for $5. Popeyes will also implement delivery deals such as six wings for $6 and 12 wings for $12. To add a bit more spice to the offer, with every order of ghost pepper wings, guests will receive 200 loyalty points, which is enough points for a free Apple Pie.

Popeyes blueberry lemon pie and strawberry cheesecake cup are also returning to the menu for a sweet ending to your spicy meal. The blueberry lemon pie features blueberries and cream cheese with a touch of lemon flavor in a flaky, turnover-style pastry. The strawberry cheesecake cup features a cheesecake filling mixed with strawberry puree, on a graham cracker crumb crust portioned in an individual cup.

