ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Popeyes celebrates the return of its beloved item, ghost pepper wings for a limited time to ring in the new year. The fan-favorite is returning to the menu after a three-year hiatus at an offer you won’t want to miss.
Six crispy chicken wings, marinated in a ghost pepper spice and served with buttermilk ranch will be offered for $5. Popeyes will also implement delivery deals such as six wings for $6 and 12 wings for $12. To add a bit more spice to the offer, with every order of ghost pepper wings, guests will receive 200 loyalty points, which is enough points for a free Apple Pie.
Popeyes blueberry lemon pie and strawberry cheesecake cup are also returning to the menu for a sweet ending to your spicy meal. The blueberry lemon pie features blueberries and cream cheese with a touch of lemon flavor in a flaky, turnover-style pastry. The strawberry cheesecake cup features a cheesecake filling mixed with strawberry puree, on a graham cracker crumb crust portioned in an individual cup.
Locations
- 220 Hoosick St, Troy
- 351 Southern Blvd, Albany
- 900 Central Ave, Albany
- 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany
- 1709 U.S. 9, Clifton Park
- 1112 State St, Schenectady
- 120 Veeders MI, Amsterdam
- 535 Haight Ave, Poughkeepsie
- 330 Windsor Hwy, New Windsor
- 20 Massa Drive, Kingston