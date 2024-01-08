ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins says the victim shot on Hudson Ave in Albany on Wednesday has died. David Cooley, 36, sustained a gunshot wound to the head in the area of 400 Hudson Avenue.

Cooley was treated on scene and transported to the Albany Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter, Rakim A. Tillery, 35, was killed in a shootout with State Troopers on I-87 in Ramapo. The Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation is launching an investigation into the shootout.