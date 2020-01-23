Police using increase in home security cameras to their advantage

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s becoming more common for people to have home security cameras to keep watch of their property, and law enforcement agencies are using it to their advantage.

“They’re a witness that never sleeps,” NYS Trooper Kerra Burns says of home security cameras, “they’re almost always on, most of them are motion activated.”

Trooper Burns says home security cameras, like systems from Ring, Nest, or Swann, often urge the perps to turn back around before they commit an offense.

“[If a] bad guy walks up your driveway, notices they’re on camera, maybe you have a motion light that goes off,” Trooper Burns says, “and they actually will turn around and walk away, so they are a great deterrent.”

If they choose to go through with their suspicious behavior, Trooper Burns says the home surveillance video can be key to an investigation, even from the house next door.

“There are times where we’ve had neighbors who have maybe had their car broken into,” Trooper Burns says, “and when we go in and do neighborhood interviews later, it’s actually their neighbors camera that picks up some of the people coming onto their land.”

All you really need is the camera itself, and a smartphone or computer to watch a live feed of what’s going on right outside your door. In many cases, you can install the system yourself.