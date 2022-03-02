FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a teen has died in a fatal accident. Police say the teen was fatally hit in a car vs. pedestrian crash.

On March 1, at 11:15 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian accident with serious injury on County Route 16 in Fort Ann.

When police arrived they found that people had been trimming tree branches using a bucket-style truck. The victim, Nicholas A. Montello, 19, of Argyle, was picking up the fallen branches in and around the roadway when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Montello was transported to the Glens Falls Hospital by Fort Ann EMS where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone that may have been in the area at the time or who may have information can contact the Sheriff’s Office.



