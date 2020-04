ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A male taxi driver is recovering after being stabbed in the back Wednesday night near Hacket Middle School.

Police said the incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. According to police the man was attacked by group of juveniles while he was parked behind the middle school.

The man was stabbed in the back and he drove himself to Albany Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the investigation into this incident in ongoing.