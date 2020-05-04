Police seek help identifying April 12 suspect who allegedly scratched and spit on truck

Live Now
HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office is seeking the help of the public to identify a suspect in a crime which occurred at the Walmart in Halfmoon.

The man pictured above is a potential suspect in the case which happened on April 12 at around 6 p.m. Investigators in the case said the suspect in the picture may have put a large scratch on a woman’s truck and spit on it.

Anyone who may know the identity of this man is asked to contact Investigator Alexander Roney directly at aroney@saratogacountyny.gov.

