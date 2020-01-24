Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police issued a missing vulnerable person alert at 4 a.m. Friday.
Police say 84-year-old Robert Tompkins was last seen driving on route 146 in the Town of Guilderland around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23.
He is said to be driving a red 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate of: JEL-6376. Police say Tomkins was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and wears glasses.
Police say he has Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact New York State Police at this number: (518) 477-9333.