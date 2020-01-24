Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police issued a missing vulnerable person alert at 4 a.m. Friday.

Police say 84-year-old Robert Tompkins was last seen driving on route 146 in the Town of Guilderland around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 23.

He is said to be driving a red 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a license plate of: JEL-6376. Police say Tomkins was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers and wears glasses.

Red 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee, license plate: JEL-6376

Police say he has Alzheimer’s and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact New York State Police at this number: (518) 477-9333.