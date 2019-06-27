Missing Schenectady teen has been found safe

UPDATE: 13-year-old Hema Shivcharan has been found is and back home safe and sound, the Schenectady Police Department says. The police thanked the public for their help locating Hema, in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

(SCHENECTADY) NEWS10 – The Schenectady Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

According to police, 13-year-old Hema Shivcharan was last seen in the area of Albany Street and Bradford Road in Schenectady on Tuesday, June 25th around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Hema is described as 4’8” tall and weighing 100 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and white/multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-630-0911.