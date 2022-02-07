Police searching for missing Rochester woman on Florida trip

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greece Police Department is actively searching for a local woman who went missing during a trip from Rochester to Florida.

According to authorities, Susan DeCoursey left Rochester en route to Florida on February 3 and stopped overnight at a hotel near Lewisburg in Pennsylvania where she was picked up by CCTV footage.

Officials say that was the last time she was ever seen.

DeCoursey communicated with a family member the following day via text around 11 a.m., police say. Her mobile device was pinged by Verizon in Newington, VA at 4:57 p.m. on February 4.

When authorities try to call her phone, it goes straight to voice mail.

Investigators say the woman is a Type 2 Diabetic and may need medical assistance. The 62-year-old is 5’4″ with brown hair and blue eyes and about 220 lbs.

She was last seen driving a grey 2015 Ford Escape with NY license plate #DHM1211. Anyone with more information on DeCoursey is asked to contact the Greece Police Department at (585) 865-9200.

