FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vulnerable 68-year-old with Alzheimer’s. Jayne Bouder, 68, was last seen on Mechanic Street on Tuesday morning.

Police believe Bouder is on foot and say she was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray sweatshirt, a multi-colored neck gator, dark pants, and brown hiking boots. Bouder is described as 5’7” and 160 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

Police say she should be wearing a Project Lifesaver bracelet on her right wrist and may travel to Queensbury. Anyone with information about Bouder should contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 747-4623 or dial 911.