Police response to domestic incident in Albany results in drug bust, handgun recovery

by: Harrison Gereau

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, January 9 at around 5:15 a.m., Albany Police responded to a home on the 400 block of Second Street for reports of a domestic related incident. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man inside the home was in possession of a .38 caliber handgun, a quantity of crack cocaine, and over $6,000.

Police say Samuel Robinson, 48, of Albany was taken into custody and charged with the below counts:

  • Two counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon
  • Three counts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

Robinson was arraigned this morning in Albany City Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

