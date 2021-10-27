Police responding to plane crash in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a plane crash in Ballston Spa.
Police said the crash took place on Geyser Road.
No other details are currently available.
