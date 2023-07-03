MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has release the identities of the individuals involved in the fatal crash in Malta on Friday afternoon. Police says the motorcyclist who passed away was identified as Anthony J. Mack, 45, of Saratoga Springs.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Cherry Coke Road. Mack was taken to the Saratoga Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the SUV was treated for minor injuries.

Police say investigations into the crash are ongoing. The Sheriff’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is working on determining the cause.