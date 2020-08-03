Police find dead body in the Hudson River in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The body of a male was located in the Hudson River under 112th Street Bridge in Cohoes Monday morning.

State Police said the body was found at 7 a.m. They have the area blocked off and several agencies responded to the incident.

NEWS10 is on the scene working to learn more details about the investigation. At this point it is unknown if the body is connected to the missing 77-year old Schaghticoke man who went underwater and failed to resurface Saturday night.

