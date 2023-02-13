NYACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash on I-87 in Nyack on Friday. Arnold Sanchez from Bronx, N.Y., 60, died in a crash involving a thruway wrecker.

Police say their preliminary investigation determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was trying to get a disabled car off the road on the left shoulder, which was partially in the left lane. Sanchez was driving a 2017 Ram ProMaster cargo van and rear-ended the Thruway Wrecker at a high speed.

Police say the wrecker was unoccupied at the time of the crash, but Sanchez had sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Nyack Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say no other injuries were reported.